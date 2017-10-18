Czechs announce two friendlies in Qatar

The Czech national football team have announced two friendly games in November, when they will take on Iceland and Qatar. Both matches will be held in Doha, which will be one of the venues for the 2022 World Cup.

Czech manager Karel Jarolím said he was glad his charges would have the opportunity to play two teams with very different playing styles in ideal conditions. His players failed to reach next year’s World Cup squad and will begin trying to qualify for Euro 2020 in the latter half of next year.