Czechs accepting of new government

Most Czechs are accepting of the newly-appointed minority government of ANO and the Social Democrats, according to the outcome of a poll conducted by the Kantar TNS agency.

Fifty-nine percent of respondents said the government was not ideal, but they had nothing against it. Twenty-eight percent found it unacceptable.

Asked whether they minded the fact that the government had to rely of the Communist Party for support, 49 percent of respondents said they did not, 42 percent expressed reservations.