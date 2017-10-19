Czechs abroad due to start voting in general elections

Czechs abroad will start voting in the country’s general elections on Thursday. Due to the time shift polling stations in some countries will open a day ahead of voting in the Czech Republic.

The first to cast their ballot will be voters in Brazil and Argentina, followed by those in Cuba, the United States and Canada. 108 polling stations will open around the world, mostly at Czech embassies and consulates but also at military bases where Czech soldiers are serving on foreign missions.

Some 10,000 Czechs voted in the last general elections four years ago.

In the Czech Republic voting is due to begin at 2pm on Friday and will end at 2pm on Saturday. Preliminary results are expected in the early evening.