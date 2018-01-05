Czechoslovak WWII airman Ivan Otto Schwarz dies

Decorated Czechoslovak WWII general Ivan Otto Schwarz, who served in the British RAF during the war, has died at the age of 94.

Schwarz was one of the crew of a bomber which sunk the German cargo ship, Alsterufer, in 1943. During 1200 flying hours, Schwarz also took part in missions against German U-boats and in the invasion of Normandy.

He returned to Czechoslovakia after the war but decided to leave for Britain again in 1946, suspecting the communist takeover which eventually took place in 1948.