Czechoslovak Society for Arts and Sciences congress gets underway in Prague

A three-day annual world congress of the Czechoslovak Society for Arts and Sciences (SVU) gets underway in Prague on Tuesday. This year’s edition will mark 60 years since the establishment of the society and commemorate the centenary of the foundation of Czechoslovakia.

In a ceremony at the Czech Senate on Tuesday, the Czechoslovak Society of Arts and Sciences will also present its annual prizes for the promotion of Czech science and culture abroad.

SVU was originally established by a group of exiles in Washington in 1958. It expanded its activities to Czechoslovakia and later the Czech Republic and Slovakia. It also has branches in other parts of the world.