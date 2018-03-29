CzechInvest head: we must prioritize foreign investment which will bring 4.0 technolgy

The new head of the government agency CzechInvest Silvana Jiriotková has said the country must in future prioritize foreign investment that will bring added value and 4.0 technology to the Czech Republic, rather than just job opportunities.

Jirotková said she was working on a new strategy in which CzechInvest would focus on three groups of clients –foreign investors, Czech small and medium-sized companies and start-ups, which it would try to link-up and create new synergies.

She said she was also planning organizational changes in the agency.