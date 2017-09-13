Czechia to lack 800 medical specialists by 2020

The Czech Republic will lack around 800 medical specialists in 2020, the Union of Private Practitioners warned at a press conference on Wednesday. According to data provided by the Institute of Health Information and Statistics, the number of doctors will drop by 1200 within the next three years.

The union of Private Practitioners says the main reasons behind the outflow of doctors are lack of finances and increasing bureaucracy. Smaller towns and villages are most likely to be affected by the lack of specialists.