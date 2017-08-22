Czechia and Jordan to cooperate in nuclear energy

The Czech Republic and Jordan on Tuesday agreed to cooperate in a peaceful development of nuclear energy. The agreement was signed on Monday during a visit of Jordan’s Prime Minister Hani Mulki to Prague. According to Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka, it will enable better cooperation in science and research and allow Czech firms to participate on construction of nuclear reactors in Jordan. During their meeting, the Czech and Jordanian prime ministers have also discussed humanitarian aid, trade and problems in the Middle East.