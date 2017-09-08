Czechia and Italy join to help Ivory Coast migrants

The Czech Republic and Italy are preparing a joint project to help migrants from Ivory Coast, Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka told journalists after meeting his Italian counterpart Paolo Gentiloni on Thursday.

The Czech Republic is to contribute with roughly one million euros to the project, helping to improve the living conditions of the people who are returned from other countries to Ivory Coast.

The Czech Republic has been against the redistribution of refugees from the very beginning and has only accepted 12 of the 2,000 it had been designated by the EU.