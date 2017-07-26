Czech woman stabbed in Egypt now in critical condition

Ian Willoughby
26-07-2017
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

A Czech woman injured in a knife attack on tourists at the Hurgada resort in Egypt the week before last is now in a critical condition, the Czech Ministry of Foreign Affairs said. The woman’s state has deteriorated sharply in recent days and it is not possible to move her from the Cairo hospital where she is receiving treatment. A team of three Czech and four Egyptian doctors said nothing more could be done at present for the patient, who is suffering from multiple organ failure.

 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 