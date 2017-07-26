A Czech woman injured in a knife attack on tourists at the Hurgada resort in Egypt is now clinically dead, the Czech Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Wednesday. The woman, who is aged 36, suffered multiple organ failure after her condition significantly deteriorated in recent days. Czech doctor Petr Kolouch, who has been attending the woman in a Cairo hospital, said she was only being kept alive artificially and that there was no hope of improvement. An Egyptian man stabbed to death two Germans and injured four others, including the Czech woman, in an attack at a hotel beach in Hurgada on July 14.