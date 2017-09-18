Czech woman, found guilty of defrauding Norwegian, appeals

A 27-year-old Czech woman has appealed a verdict by the District Court in Brno which found her guilty of defrauding a Norwegian national of the equivalent of more than 53 million crowns (around 2 million euros). She and the 60-year-old male met online on an erotic services website. The woman is alleged to have asked him to borrow funds for a number of reasons, from a knee operation to a car purchase to food for her cat, convincing the Norwegian she would return his money later. Found guilty, the defendant was sentenced to eight years in prison from a maximum 10. She immediately filed an appeal. The case will now go to the High Court in Olomouc.
