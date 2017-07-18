Czech woman dies after accident in Austrian Alps

Ian Willoughby
18-07-2017
A Czech woman died while hiking in the Austrian Alps on Monday, the APA news agency reported. The woman, who was 23, passed away at a hospital in Linz after sustaining serious injuries when the edge of the rock path she was walking on fell away, leaving her to slip around 30 metres down a scree-covered area. She and a group of others had been returning from a successful climb of the nearby Hochblaser mountain.

 
 
 
 
 
