Czech wins top European young scientist prize

The winner of the main category in the European Union Contest for Young Scientists this year was Karina Movsesjan, an 18-year-old from the Czech town of Karlovy Vary. Her research was in the field of cancer inception and explored how a particular protein mutates.

Movsesjan is a student of biotechnology at Masaryk University in Brno. She was one of around 120 teenagers from around the continent who attended this year’s edition of the European Union Contest for Young Scientists in the Estonian capital Tallin.