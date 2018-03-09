Czech wage rises speed up to 8.0 percent in last quarter of 2017

The pace of yearly average gross wage rises speeded up in the last quarter of 2017 to 8.0 percent, the Czech Statistical Office announced on Friday.

In real terms, discounting inflation, the rise was 5.3 percent. The average gross monthly wage was 31,646 crowns.

Average monthly wages for the whole of 2017 rose by 7.0 percent to 29,504 crowns.

The median wage, the level at which most people are earning removing part of the distortion from high earners, in the last quarter rose by 8.9 percent to 27,320 crowns.