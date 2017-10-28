Czech veteran communist leader to step down after poor election results

In further fallout from the Czech elections held last week, the long time head of the Communist Party of Bohemia and Moravia, Vojtěch Filip, has announced he will stand down as leader.

Filip announced he would not stand against at the party congress planned for April.

In the elections, the party polled less than 8 percent of the overall vote, its worst result since 1921. It’s number of seats in the lower house slumped to 15 from the previous 33. Filip had led the party for the previous 12 years.