Czech-US couple announce comeback at Wimbledon

Czech tennis player Lucie Šafářová and her US doubles partner Bethanie Mattek-Sands have announced a comeback after a one-year pause caused by Mattek-Sands knee injury. Šafářová announced on Saturday that she will pair up with her US partner at Wimbledon, which gets underway in July.

The pair last played together at the French Open in 2017, picking up their fifth Grand Slam title. Mattek-Sands subsequently suffered a serious knee injury during her second-round singles match at Wimbledon, which kept her out of action for almost a year.