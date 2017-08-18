Czech universities preparing for last minute rush

Czech universities are expecting a last minute rush of applications from students with many saying they still have places vacant, according to public broadcaster Czech Television. Brno Technical University said it had around 600 places free after 1,200 places were filled in the first round of the process. Around 224,000 Czech students enrolled for higher education last year.
Friendly guide maps Prague ethnic eateries
Czech political parties clash over who should exploit lithium reserves
Learners of Czech meet in Brno for 50th time
Activists pour blood-red substance in Vltava to protest alleged ‘misuse’ of Mánes art gallery
Thriving Prague hotels raising prices to previously unseen levels