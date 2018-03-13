Czech TV support demonstration to coincide with Zeman concert

A demonstration in support of Czech Television is set to take place on Prague’s Wenceslas Square on Wednesday evening. Entitled We Won’t Give Zeman CT!, it comes in response to an attack by President Miloš Zeman on the station and other journalists during his inauguration speech last Thursday.
The protest will take place at the same time the freshly reinstalled head of state hosts a concert for supporters at Prague Castle. Performers at the event are set to include Helena Vondráčková, Daniel Hůlka, Václav Neckář and Michal David.
Mr. Zeman’s purported intention of undermining Czech Television was also highlighted by filmmakers at the Czech Lion movie awards on Saturday evening.
Demonstrations held in 11 cities over election of Communist MP Ondráček to chairman post
Tesco to sell its Prague My store
National Museum discovers fake gems in its collection
Czech Republic caught up in plastic waste disposal crisis in Europe
David Whiteman: the forgotten Czech story of the man who triggered World War I