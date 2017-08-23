Czech tram makers hoping to save major Warsaw order

Tram makers Škoda Transportation want to hold talks with the authorities in Warsaw, after the Polish city cancelled a lucrative contract won by the Czech firm. Hospodářské noviny reported on Wednesday that the order was for over 200 trams at a value of CZK 16.6 billion. The newspaper said Warsaw had cancelled the tender as it did not have the funds to cover the costs.

The value of the contract exceeds Škoda Transportation’s entire revenues for the whole of 2016. A representative of the firm said it would offer the Warsaw authorities a reduced price to boost the city’s chances of drawing on EU subsidies.