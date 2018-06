The trade surplus widened in April compared with a year earlier. It climbed to 15.8 billion crowns, 3.8 billion more than in the same period in 2017.

The main factors fuelling the surplus were car, machinery, and electrical equipment exports. The main dents in the surplus came from increased imports of chemicals and coke.

The Czech trade surplus so far this year stands at 73.6 billion crowns. The statistical office said the overall trend is for decreasing exports and stagnating imports.