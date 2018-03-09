Czech trade surplus narrows to 11.9 billion crowns in January

The Czech Republic had a 11.9 billion crown surplus in the trade in goods in January 2018. Exports rose by 0.4 percent and imports by 4.2 percent compared with the same month in 2017.

The latest figure is 9.4 billion lower than the surplus during the same month in 2017.

One of the main factors in the diminished surplus was a significant 3.7 billion drop in the exports of vehicles as well as higher deficits in trade of basic metals and agricultural products.

That was offset slightly by a 1.9 billion crown dent in the deficit for crude petroleum and natural gas.