Czech town offered million hours of free porn in promotional move

Horní police, a town of 700 in the district of Česka Lípa, has made a Pornhub list of towns offered premium access because of its suggestive place name. The site offered residents a million hours of free pornography in the marketing move. The story was reported by the Czech news site iDnes reported Friday.

The town apparently qualified because the name can be read as “horny police” in English.

In Czech it literally means top or upper shelf.

The site, tongue-in-cheek, has listed numerous towns and municipalities around the world as worthy of “compensation for embarrassing place names”, including Horneytown, North Carolina, and Threeway, Virginia, in the United States.