Czech tourists died in Austrian Alps

A Czech hiker reported missing in Austria has been found dead, local police wrote on their Twitter account on Monday. The 62-year-old tourist got lost in the Dachstein Mountains in the Austrian Alps due to heavy fog. His body was discovered by rescuers on Monday.
