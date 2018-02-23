Czech tourist killed in Samui

Daniela Lazarová
23-02-2018
A Czech tourist was killed after falling off a cliff on the Thai island of Samui, local news sources reported. The man reportedly went into an off-limits area at the Bang Khun Sri waterfall posing on the cliff’s edge for a holiday photo. According to eyewitnesses he lost his footing and fell. The Bang Khun Sri waterfall cliff has been declared off-limits to visitors because the area is accident-prone.

Photo: fishtik / freeimages

