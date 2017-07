Czech tourist was injured in a knife attack on Friday in the resort of Hurghada in eastern Egypt, which left two dead and four wounded. The information has been confirmed by the Czech Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which refered to the Egyptian authorities. The 36-year-old Czech sustained minor injuries to her leg and is being treated in a local hospital. Two German women were killed in the attack. The motives of the assailant who was arrested by the police are still under investigation.