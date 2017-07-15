The Czech tourist, who was injured in a knife attack on Friday in the Egyptian resort of Hurghada will be transported to a hospital in Cairo for further examinations, the Czech Ministry of Foreign Affairs has informed. Two German women were killed in the attack at the Red Sea resort and another four people injured. The motives of the assailant who was arrested by the police are still under investigation. The 36-year-old Czech, who sustained minor injuries to her leg, was on holidays with her partner and child.