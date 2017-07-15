The Czech tourist, who was injured in a knife attack on Friday in the Egyptian resort of Hurghada has been transported by a helicopter to a hospital in Cairo for further examinations, the Czech Ministry of Foreign Affairs has informed. According to the spokeswoman of the ministry, the woman sustained injuries to her leg and back. Two German women were killed in the attack at the Red Sea resort and another three people injured. The motives of the assailant who was arrested by the police are still under investigation, but he was allegedly in contact with Islamic State radicals over the internet.