Czech tourist dies while vacationing in Egypt

A 39-year-old Czech tourist died of heart failure last week while vacationing in Hurghada, Egypt, while his six-year-old son was hospitalised with respiratory problems, news site iDnes reports. The spokeswoman for the Czech Foreign Ministry confirmed that the tourist was taken to hospital after falling ill and treated in intensive care. The man died the next morning.

According to the news site, both the father and son had contracted fevers with breathing problems in the days prior. The child suffered no additional difficulties. His mother and another sibling, who were also on the vacation, have given consent for the deceased’s body to be repatriated to the Czech Republic later this week.