Czech tourist bus crashes in Italy

Daniela Lazarová
05-08-2017
A bus carrying 30 Czech tourists crashed in northern Italy on Friday evening. The accident happened near the town of Trento where the bus unexpectedly swerved off the road and crashed in a field. The driver was killed on impact, 18 tourists were taken for treatment to nearby hospitals, some of them with serious injuries. The cause of the accident is being investigated. Preliminary reports suggest the vehicle’s brakes may have failed.

 
