Czech tourism earnings climb to 3.0 of GDP

Czech earnings from the tourism sector amounted to 3.0 percent of total Gross Domestic Product in 2016 with around 231,000 people employed in it according to the Czech Statistical Office.

Total tourism earnings rose by almost 9.0 percent over the year to 272 billion crowns. That is the highest level since calculations for the sector started in 2003, the office said.

Foreign visitors to the Czech Republic accounted for 58 percent of the overall turnover.