In tennis, Czech player Tomáš Berdych reached the semi-finals of Wimbledon on Wednesday night. Opponent Serb Novak Djokovic retired after losing the first set on a tie-break and trailing in the second set by two games to love. Berdych will now face Swiss Roger Federer for a place in the final. Berdych, the 11th seed, last beat Federer on grass on his way to the Wimbledon finals in 2010. Federer came through his semi-final in straight sets.