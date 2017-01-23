News Czech tennis player Plíšková reaches quarterfinals at Australian Open

23-01-2017 14:04 updated | Jan Velinger

Karolína Plíšková, a US Open finalist last year, has advanced to the quarterfinals at the Australian Open, beating Daria Gavrilova 6-3, 6-3. The Czech faces Mirjana Lucic-Baroni of Croatia, next. Meanwhile, Barbora Strýcová was knocked out after being beaten in the fourth round by the six-time champion and world number two Serena Williams by a score of 5:7, 4:6.

Smog continues to plague some parts of Czech Republic 23-01-2017 14:04 | Ruth Fraňková A smog warning from the Czech Hydro-Meteorological Institute is still in place for some parts of the Czech Republic. The warning applies for eight regions, including Prague, Hradec Králové, Ústí nad Labem and South Moravia, were more than double the permissible limit for airborne dust particles have been recorded. People with respiratory diseases and heart condition as well as elderly people and children have been advised to limit outdoor physical activities. Authorities in Prague have repeatedly appealed to drivers to curb their travels. The regulation limiting the biggest polluters is still in place in the regions of Prague, Olomouc and Central Bohemia.

Weather Forecast 23-01-2017 13:49 | Jan Velinger Tuesday is expected to be cloudy; daytime temperatures will remain well below zero, at around -4 degrees Celsius.

Euro MP Ježek sceptical Czech Republic, on its own, could negotiate better terms on Brexit 23-01-2017 13:32 | Jan Velinger Czech Euro MPs for ANO, Pavel Telička and Petr Ježek, have criticized Interior Minister Milan Chovanec for his statement on Sunday that the Czech Republic could begin negotiations with Great Britain over Brexit on its own rather than waiting for the European Union. At a press conference, Mr Telička called the idea “foolish” while fellow MP Ježek expressed doubts the Czech Republic alone could negotiate better terms than Germany or France. The EU has maintained that negotiations with Britain to leave should be conducted by EU members together.

Football: Arsenal keep title challenge on track with Panenka-style goal from Sanchez 23-01-2017 12:41 | Jan Velinger London football club Arsenal have kept their title challenge alive in the Premier League with a late win against Burnley on Sunday, a match which saw Arsenal down to 10-men. Petr Čech conceded a penalty and the game was tied 1-1 in injury time when Arsenal were thrown a lifeline when Mee caught an Arsenal defender with his studs. Alexis Sanchez beat Burnley keeper Heaton with a “panenka” – a cheeky chip in the centre of the goal. Arsenal are second in the league but a full eight points behind leaders Chelsea.

Euro MP Mach re-elected head of Free Citizens’ Party 23-01-2017 12:11 | Jan Velinger Euro MP Petr Mach was re-elected the head of the Free Citizens’ Party at the weekend, gaining 301 of 487 votes from party members. About half of the party’s members took part. Two people, economist Martin Pánek and home schooling consultant Irena Steinhauserová ran against the chairman, picking up 128 and 58 votes, respectively. In December, Mach, 41, resigned as chairman over differences in the direction of the party, not represented in the Czech lower house. The division was over whether leaving the EU should be the sole signature aim of the party or one of several. The latter position was advocated by Mr Mach.

Supreme Audit Office says allotted 9.4 billion crowns did not improve state of environment 23-01-2017 12:00 | Jan Velinger The Supreme Audit Office reports that 9.4 billion crowns allotted by the Environment Ministry from European and state funds in the years 2013 – 2015 did not improve the state of the environment. The news was confirmed by the bureau’s spokeswoman Olga Málková. The audit office says the ministry failed to assess the suitability and effectiveness of some projects. The ministry denies that the subsidies did not bring improvements.

Cardinal and Archbishop Emeritus of Prague Miloslav Vlk to undergo treatment for cancer 23-01-2017 11:27 | Jan Velinger Czech Cardinal and Archbishop Emeritus of Prague Miloslav Vlk, 84, has been diagnosed with lung cancer which has metastasized also to the bones; he is due to begin chemotherapy soon, the Czech News Agency and other sources reported on Monday. The first signs of the disease reportedly appeared last spring and at around Christmas of 2016 the Cardinal was hospitalised after his condition worsened. His illness was diagnosed this month, following a CT scan and bronchoscopy. Cardinal Vlk is in home care at a parish in Karlín where he is being cared for by the local priest, the website www.kardinal.cz writes.

Weather 22-01-2017 18:57 | Ruth Fraňková Monday is expected to be mostly cloudy with daytime temperatures ranging between -5 and 0 degrees Celsius.