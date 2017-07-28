Czech team win international Microsoft technology competition

28-07-2017
A team Prague’s Czech Technical University have beaten 54 teams from around the world to win a Microsoft sponsored competition aimed at encouraging teamwork and technology. The winning Czech entry focused on a mobile phone application which allows children with diabetes to easily check their blood insulin levels so that they avoid the risk of seizures. The winning team in the Imagine Cup wins 250,000 US dollars.

 
 
 
 
 
