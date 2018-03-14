Czech teachers’ gross wage increased to 31,632 in 2017

Czech teachers’ gross monthly wage increased to 31,632 crowns last year, which is an increase by 7.3 percent on the previous year, according to data released by the Czech Education Ministry on Wednesday.

Over the past five years, teachers’ salaries have increased by 19 percent, which is the most rapid wage growth increase in recent years.

The average gross monthly wage in the Czech Republic increased last year by seven percent to 29,504 crowns.