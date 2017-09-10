Czech suicide rate higher than EU average

The Czech Republic has a higher suicide rate than the EU and world average, according to statistics released by the National Centre for Mental Health.

Four people a day commit suicide in the Czech Republic, approximately 1,500 people a year die by their own hand.

Suicide is the most frequent cause of death young girls between 15 and 19 and it is accountable for 30 percent of deaths of young women between 20 and 29.

Mental health experts criticize the fact that the Czech Republic lacks an effective help network and prevention program.