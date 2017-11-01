Czech students receive Duke of Edinburgh achievement awards

Roughly 100 Czech students received the prestigious Duke of Edinburgh International Award from Prince Edward, the youngest son of British Queen Elizabeth II, on Tuesday.

The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award is available to all 14-24 year olds and is the world’s leading youth achievement award. It equips young people for life regardless of their background, culture, physical ability, skills and interests.

So far it has been granted to about 2,500 young Czechs.