Czech students planning protest action in defense of constitutional order

Czech students are planning protest action in defense of constitutional values, the news site Novinky.cz reported on Friday.
The demonstration, planned for March 15th in Prague ,reflects young people’s discontent with the present political situation and is targeted primarily against President Miloš Zeman, who has just stared his second term in office, and outgoing Prime Minister Andrej Babiš who is trying to form a new government despite the fact that he faces charges of EU subsidy fraud.
The demonstration, organized by the Academy of Performing Arts in Prague, is expected to attract secondary school and university students from around the country.
