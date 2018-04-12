Czech SPD leader says government coalition could emerge quickly

Leader of the Freedom and Direct Democracy Party (SPD) Tomio Okamura met with Czech head of state Miloš Zeman on Thursday.

According to Okamura, they agreed that a government based on the ANO party supported by the communists and SPD should be sealed at the latest by June.

Okamura, whose party has a pronounced anti-immigrant, anti-Islam, and anti-EU stance, said most of the policy details had already been agreed with ANO, led by Andrej Babiš.

He said that a referendum result on international treaties, such as those attaching the Czech Republic to the EU and NATO, might have to be agreed by the Czech parliament. The format of possible referenda is one of the main dividing lines between ANO and the SPD.