Czech spa towns attracted more people last year

Czech spa towns have attracted around 855,000 visitors last year, which is an increase by a tenth on the previous year, the Czech Statistical Office reported on Wednesday. Some 47 percent of guests were from abroad, mainly from Germany, Russia and Taiwan.
The most popular spa destinations are in the Karlovy Vary region in the west of the country, which attracted over 500,000 people in 2017.
