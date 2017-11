Czech singer, screenwriter and actor Karel Štedrý, famous for I have a Small Tent, a duet with Waldemar Matuška, and songs like Letters and Magdaléna, has died at the age of 80.

In the 1960s, the entertainer was connected to famous Prague theatres and clubs such as Reduta and Rokoko, and he co-founded the renowned Semafor Theatre, where he worked full-time from 1959 to 1962.

As an actor, he appeared in the films If a Thousand Clarinets and That Czech Song of Ours.