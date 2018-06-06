Czech Seznam buys into radio stations

Chris Johnstone
06-06-2018
The company created around the Czech search engine Seznam has continued its development in the media sector with the purchase of two local radio stations.

Seznam has bought majority stakes in the Classic Praha and Expres FM stations, according to the ČTK news agency, drawing on information in the Czech commercial register. Voice of Prague, the previous owner, confirmed Seznam’s purchase of the stakes which are likely to be officially announced next week.

The radio stations will draw on Seznam’s existing news services for the Internet and for its television channel which was launched at the start of the year.

The search engine Seznam is one of the few of its kind which have been able to challenge Google on domestic national markets.

