Czech Senate condemns president’s comments over Crimea

The Czech upper house, the Senate, has condemned head of state Miloš Zeman’s comments to the Council of Europe parliaemntary assembly over Crimea.

It said his words appeared to legitimise the Russian annexation of Crimea. The final resolution said that Zeman should respect the lines of Czech foreign policy. A tougher resolution that the president had damaged the reputation of the Czech Republic was not adopted.

Zeman said that the annexation was now a fait accompli and suggested that Russia might compensate Ukraine through deliveries of natural gas or oil.

Zeman’s spokesman later commented that the president’s comments this week was not meant to legitimise the annexation but were a considered and realistic evaluation of the current situation.