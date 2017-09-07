Czech search engine Seznam plans to launch TV channel

Czech search engine and Internet company Seznam plans to launch its own TV channel, The Czech News Agency reported. The company wants to broadcast video content which is only available on the internet at the moment. The company has reportedly registered a new firm called Seznam.cz TV, and will try to obtain a broadcasting license. The company's spokeswoman Irena Zatloukalová refused to provide any further details.

Seznam is one of the few locally developed European search engines which have been able to hold their own against the giant US search engine site and company, Google. who currently holds a 70 percent stake in the company. The company, which was founded in 1996, currently employs some 1,200 people and has annual turnover of around one billion crowns (nearly 37 million euros).