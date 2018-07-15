Czech scientists call for better water management and measures against drought

Czech scientists urge politicians to step up their efforts in dealing with water management and drought. In an open letter addressed to Czech political leadership, scientists from the Czech limnological society have called for improving the country’s water management policy, that would take into account landscape as a whole.

According to the head of the society, Martin Rulík from Palacký University in Olomouc, insufficient care of the landscape results in wiping out of forests, degradation of agriculture land and the heating of cities.