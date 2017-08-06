Czech scientist and cartoonist Pavel Kantorek has died at the age of 75. Kantorek died in Canada where he emigrated after the 1968 Russian-led invasion of Czechoslovakia. A professor of natural sciences he taught at Ryerson University in Toronto. His cartoons appeared in newspapers in the US, Germany, Switzerland and Italy and, after the fall of communism, in the Czech press. He published ten books of his best cartoons.