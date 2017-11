Czech runner Eva Vrabcová Nývltová placed seventh in the New York Marathon coming in at 2:29:41. She set a new personal record, shorter by 15 seconds as compared to her performance the worls championships in London where she placed 14th.

Vrabcová Nývltová is the first Czech female runner to cover the New York Marathon under 2:30:00. The Czech record holder was Alena Peterková who in 1991 finished the race in 2:30:36, coming in fourth.