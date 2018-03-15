Czech retailers see year start with sales increase of around 8.2 percent

Turnover in the Czech retail sector was 8.2 percent higher in January compared with a year earlier, according to the Czech Statistical Office on Thursday.
Activity was 0.8 percent higher in January compared with December.
Most of the increased turnover was in the food sector, with turnover up 2.3 percent, compared with the non-food sector where the rise was 1.5 percent.
