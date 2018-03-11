Czech Republic's General Petr Pavel awarded US Legion of Merit

One of the Czech Republic's most respected military representatives, the chairman of the NATO Military Committee General Petr Pavel was presented the Legion of Merit last week by the U.S. Marine Corps General Joe Dunford, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. The official ceremony took place in Virginia on March 8; the Legion of Merit is the highest award American leaders can bestow on foreigners. More than 250 service members participated in the ceremony.

The story was reported by the Czech News Agency on Sunday.

General Petr Pavel has served as chairman of the Military Committee since June 2015, a period when NATO has reemphasized deterrence in the face of the growing Russian threat, such as Russia's intervention in Ukraine.

Pavel will relinquish the job of chairman to British Air Chief Marshal Sir Stuart Peach, the chief of staff of the British Armed Forces, on June 29 of this year.