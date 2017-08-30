Czech Republic under EC scrutiny over discrimination of Roma children

The European Commission is to come to a decision in the autumn as to whether to take the infringement proceedings launched against the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary over discrimination of Romany children in schools further, Czech Euro Commissioner Vera Jourova told the ctk news agency.

In her annual human right report released this week Czech Ombudswoman Anna Šabatová said that although Romany children were no longer segregated in special schools for children with learning disabilities, the practice of segregation continued in regular schools by putting Roma children in separate classrooms.